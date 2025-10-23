 
Geo News

Colin Donnell, Patti Murin reveal the reason behind their successful marriage

Colin Donnell, Patti Murin opens up about their successful marriage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 23, 2025

Colin Donnell, Patti Murin say THIS is the reason behind their successful marriage
Colin Donnell, Patti Murin say THIS is the reason behind their successful marriage

Colin Donnell and his wife Patti Murin have finally shared the reason behind their successful 10-year marriage.

Earlier this month, the couple chatted with PEOPLE magazine on the red carpet opening of Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Ragtime, where they reflected on their married life and the importance of "listening, patience and acceptance” in every relationship.

Murin, who welcomed two daughters with husband Donnell, told the outlet that the above-mentioned three qualities played a key role in the success of their married life.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, "We still really like each other. We like hanging out together, we like being around our kids. So it makes it easier to get through any bumps because that love trumps everything."

Being in the same industry i.e. the entertainment world, helped both partners understand each other and their careers better.

"Of course, I had to marry an actor and he had to marry an actress. But it does lend a really big level of understanding that we have that may not be the same way with someone in another career,” the 45-year-old American actress and singer admitted.

It is pertinent to mention that Donnell and Murin tied the knot on June 19, 2015, at the Housing Works bookstore in New York City and are parents to five-year-old Cecily and two-year-old Lorelai. 

