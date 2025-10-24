Meghan Markle looking forward to make amends with Kate Middleton in surprise move

Meghan Markle plans private talk with Kate Middleton ahead of UK return

Meghan Markle has decided to take the first step in mending relationship with Kate Middleton in a surprise move.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be arranging a private discussion with her sister-in-law as she prepares to return to UK for the first time since 2022.

Speaking with Radar Online, a source revealed that the Duchess hopes the conversation will help ease tensions within the family, particularly between Harry and Prince William.

"Meghan has asked her people to reach out to Kate and organize a call. She hopes this will be the first step towards reconciliation,” the insider shared.

According to royal reporter Richard Eden, this meeting would be the first step in what he called Meghan’s “Project Thaw,” which basically aims at warming up with the royal family.

"It's known as 'Project Thaw' because the aim is to 'warm up' the duke and duchess' frosty relationships with the rest of the royal family and with the British people,” he said.

Despite reports claiming that Meghan would not go back to the UK, a source has now revealed that a Sussexes trip to Britain is happening after all.

"By all accounts, the trip is happening; it's just a matter of finalizing the timing, but it will most likely be before Christmas,” the insider said.

"Obviously, Meghan's anxious about it. She knows all eyes will be on her the minute she lands,” they continued.

"She's desperate to get ahead of the narrative, and she knows getting Kate on board would massively help.

"If the public sees she's making a genuine effort to heal old wounds and they see Kate accepting her back it's bound to soften their feelings towards her."