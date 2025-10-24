Prince Andrew gets threatened over Virginia Giuffre's memoir: ‘Palace agents may greenlight'

Prince Andrew comes under fire due to Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

Following the release of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Prince Andrew has once more faced threats that warn against regulatory or investigative action.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta was the first to bring this to notice, following the memoir’s drop.

She shared these fears during a chat with Fox News Digital, and it saw a candid breakdown of the circumstances.

“While past civil litigation in the U.S. is concluded, the new memoir revives several potential areas of concern for Andrew.”

“Even though he has not (as of yet) been criminally charged, the renewed scrutiny over possible misuse of police resources or attempt to gather personal information on a survivor could trigger regulatory or investigative action.”

“If the monarchy faces any renewed questions about oversight, privilege, and accountability, that action might even be greenlit by palace agents”

As of this week the former Duke has also given up his rights of use to many of his honours and titles, via a statement by Buckingham Palace that reads, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”