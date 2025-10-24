 
Prince Philip's staffer exposes Prince Andrew's comments against ‘buffoons'

Prince Andrew has just been ousted for having a horrid way to treat his staff

By
Hiba Anjum
|

October 24, 2025

Prince Andrew considered people ‘buffoons’ for their inabilities

The way Prince Andrew treated his staff, and the name calling that followed slow movement has just been brought to light, that too by a former protection officer who served Prince Philip, Prince Andrew’s father.

The officer in question is Paul Page, and he served the former Queen and her husband from 1998 to 2004.

His comments were made during an episode of 60 minutes Australia, which Page had about three years ago.

Starting off with Prince Andrew’s parents, he noted that while the late Queen was “wonderful, very polite, and respectful”, Prince Philip could be “tetchy”.

Still, the former Duke was given a totally different verdict when the officer said, “Unfortunately, Prince Andrew was totally different” because he could “fly off the handle at the smallest thing”.

“For example, if the officers on the gate, because sometimes they are dealing with things, they are dealing with guests, and he suddenly turns up, usually we would get a notice from his protection officer in the car who was with him that they are coming in,” he began by saying.

Furthermore, “sometimes it would be a case of we haven’t got the gates open quick enough, so if he has to slow down for a small minute he would shout out the window – ‘you f****** buffoons’ and stuff like that.”

“There was no leeway, if it wasn’t done right for him, then he would fly off the handle,” he added before signing off too. 

