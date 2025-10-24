King Charles offers Volodymyr Zelensky a private audience

King Charles kicks off a meeting at Windsor Castle with Volodymyr Zelensky

A private meeting has taken place between the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and King Charles.

This meeting has been dubbed a public show of support for the Ukrainian leader, amid his ongoing war with Russia.

What is pertinent to mention is that this private audience comes just a few hours before a political summit that is slated for later today, called 'Coalition of the Willing.

The entire meeting will include Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, and French president Emmanuel Macron, who will join virtually, according to the Daily Mail.

For those unversed, this is not the first meeting between the leaders because just back in March, the King had Zelensky over tea at Sandringham.