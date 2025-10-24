 
Geo News

King Charles offers Volodymyr Zelensky a private audience

King Charles has a private meeting alongside the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 24, 2025

King Charles kicks off a meeting at Windsor Castle with Volodymyr Zelensky
King Charles kicks off a meeting at Windsor Castle with Volodymyr Zelensky

A private meeting has taken place between the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and King Charles.

This meeting has been dubbed a public show of support for the Ukrainian leader, amid his ongoing war with Russia.

Advertisement

What is pertinent to mention is that this private audience comes just a few hours before a political summit that is slated for later today, called 'Coalition of the Willing.

The entire meeting will include Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, and French president Emmanuel Macron, who will join virtually, according to the Daily Mail.

For those unversed, this is not the first meeting between the leaders because just back in March, the King had Zelensky over tea at Sandringham.

Advertisement
Meghan Markle's major critic reacts as duchess faces another blow
Meghan Markle's major critic reacts as duchess faces another blow
Meghan Markle gives intimate details about her morning routine with Harry, Archie Lilibet
Meghan Markle gives intimate details about her morning routine with Harry, Archie Lilibet
Buckingham Palace releases new video of King Charles' visit to the Vatican
Buckingham Palace releases new video of King Charles' visit to the Vatican
Meghan Markle under pressure as As Ever fails to meet expectations
Meghan Markle under pressure as As Ever fails to meet expectations
King Charles 'very disappointed' for THIS reason
King Charles 'very disappointed' for THIS reason
King Charles drops pictures from the Pontificial Beda College gardens
King Charles drops pictures from the Pontificial Beda College gardens
Prince Philip's staffer exposes Prince Andrew's comments against ‘buffoons'
Prince Philip's staffer exposes Prince Andrew's comments against ‘buffoons'
Meghan Markle looking forward to make amends with Kate Middleton in surprise move
Meghan Markle looking forward to make amends with Kate Middleton in surprise move