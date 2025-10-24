King Charles drops pictures from the Pontificial Beda College gardens

King Charles shows his meeting with Pontificial Beda College gardens trainee priests

King Charles’s official social media account has just released pictures from his visit to the Pontificial Beda College gardens.

The visit was held alongside trainee priests and British nationals working in the Vatican and Commonwealth Ambassadors.

Advertisement

The post also contained a caption that offered more insight into what the King ended up doing this visit too. According to it his Majesty also “watered an orange tree planted in the gardens to commemorate the State Visit.”

Check it out Below:

Prior to it kicking off the Royal Family’s official Instagram page also released an explainer of all that is to come.

According to it, “this week, The King and Queen will visit the Holy See on a special State Visit. Their Majesties will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV fo celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally marked every 25 years, the Jubilee is an important time for the Catholic Church.

“The King and Queen will meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time. The visit will mark a significant moment in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, of which His Majesty is Supreme Governor.”

“It will recognise the ecumenical work the two churches have undertaken and reflect the Jubilee year's theme of walking together as 'Pilgrims of Hope'.”

“Their Majesties last visited the Holy See earlier this year, where they had a private meeting with Pope Francis, shortly before he died.”



