Meghan Markle under pressure as As Ever fails to meet expectations

Meghan Markle feels stressed as her business venture hits challenges

Meghan Markle is feeling stressed as her lifestyle brand, As Ever, faces lower-than-expected sales, revealed a source.

Despite early excitement and high-profile promotions, a source has now revealed to Radar Online that the Duchess of Sussex is struggling with the pressures of running the business while feeling the weight of responsibility largely on her own.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is said to be increasingly missing life in UK, adding another layer of strain to the couple’s situation.

Speaking with the publication, friends of Meghan shared that she hopes the venture would showcase her independent success after royal life.

However, creative compromises and slower-than-anticipated growth have left her questioning the project’s future.

"Meghan invested her heart and soul into As Ever,” the pal said. “She really thought it would be her defining project – a chance to show she could succeed independently after royal life.”

“But things haven't gone as planned. Sales are weaker than expected, and it's knocked her confidence,” they continued.

“She feels like she's holding everything together on her own while Harry's attention is drifting elsewhere."

Recently, in a summer interview with Bloomberg, she said Netflix is her only partner and investor, and she wants the brand to feel unique and genuine, not ordinary or fake.

But source claimed that the deal with Netflix is quite complicated the couple’s acknowledges in public.

"Netflix has far more influence over the brand than people realize. It's not solely Meghan's vision driving things,” they said.

"That's been difficult for her – she wanted As Ever to feel like a personal extension of herself, but she's learning that running a business means compromising.

"The loss of creative control is really weighing on her."