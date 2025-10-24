Meghan Markle gives intimate details about her morning routine with Harry, Archie Lilibet

Meghan Markle gets up close and honest about how she likes her day to go

Meghan Markle breaks down some very candid revelations about her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from their morning routine together, to the royals’ personality.

The while thing saw a candid side of Meghan where she talked about the importance of “deep belly laughs” with friends as well.

In regards to her kids though, and the morning routine she prefers, when wanting to set the mood she shared some intimate details, never before shared.

The live-streamed event at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland to support her friend Courtney Adamo’s new book.

Saw her explain that keeping a ‘home away from home’ scent also helped her feel connected so she “always travel with a candle,” Meghan said.

Reason being “I am so conscious and sensitive to fragrance and I associate that with home.”

Right after this moment she went down to explain her morning routine and noted that “first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn the music on in the house.”

A glimpse into her children’s personality though was shared at a later point, and about it she said, “our daughter she's four and she's a very strong personality and she's incredible. And now she's in this moment where I say, ‘What's your rose and your thorn?’ And she goes, 'My day was just a blast'.”

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan was riding solo for this event.