Duchess of Gloucester undertakes a tour of Bermuda: Pictures

Buckingham Palace shows off the Duchess of Gloucester at Bermuda

The Duchess of Gloucester has just undertaken a visit to Bermuda, in order to offer support and participate in the Royal Bermuda Regiment’s 60th Anniversary celebrations, in her role as Colonel-in-Chief.

The news has been shared not only on the Royal Family’s official Instagram page but also to their website and offers more insights into the collection of engagements she is slated to take part in, given “Bermuda’s rich heritage, vibrant community, and commitment to environmental stewardship”.

What is pertinent to mention is that this is not the Duchess’ first time in Bermuda, because she previously visited back in 2015, according to the official Royal Family website.

Right as she landed the Duchess was greeted by His Excellency Mr Andrew Murdoch, the Governor of Bermuda.

Furthermore, she has already undertaken her first visit of the day, to the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS) – part of Arizona State University.

After that she visited Dame Marjorie Bean Hope Academy, because of the “school’s compassionate approach to teaching students with exceptionalities.”

Other events included the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art, a salute event to 60th anniversary of the Regiment, in the Duchess’ capacity as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Bermuda Regiment.

The next day she attended a special Sunday Service at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, as well as the charity HOME for Families, as well as the Royal Bermuda Regiment (RBR) at Warwick Camp.

A day later came the Bermuda Aquarium Museum and Zoo, Government House where she planted a tree, alongside students from the Eco Club, and even enjoyed a performance by Bermuda's prominent H&H Gombey Troupe.

Check it out Below:



