Prince Andrew offered HUGE castle by friend amid Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew offered HUGE help by friend amid Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew has been facing increased pressure to leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal finds new life.

As his accuser Viginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir revealed new disturbing details about her alleged encounters with Andrew, and the new leaked emails that reportedly reveal that he kept in touch with Epstein after the pedophile’s conviction, Andrew is once again in hot waters with the public.

He recently gave up the use of his titles, including the title of Dke of York.

Now, he’s been offered a huge castle to stay in if he has to move out of the Royal Lodge.

The offer has been made by Barrister Samantha Kane, who brought Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland in 2022.

According to the Mail, Samantha said: "I am writing to the prince to offer my castle for his exclusive use - and that of his family, including his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. I feel strongly that he is being hounded unfairly. He remains innocent of these allegations. I am also prepared to offer to represent him against these allegations and over moves to oust him from his current property. I really think he has been treated badly."

"I believe the Prince, like anyone else, must not be judged by public opinion without a proper hearing which he was not given," she added.