Meghan Markle tries to 'out smart' pal during a panel discussion?

By
Eleen Bukhari
October 26, 2025

Meghan Markle has been called out for undermining her friend during a recent outing.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted at a bookstore in Montecito to support her pal, where she was later seen interrupitng her during a  discussion.

Meghan was mocked on X soon after she sat on a panel with her friend, author Courtney Adamo.

One user said on X: "Awkward moment Meghan Markle interrupts bookstore speaking event to correct how her friend holds the microphone. Is she trying to be over smart?" Another one said: "So incredibly rude, and yet so typical."

Meghan Markle supporters were quick to add: "She's slaying right now," and another one continued: "While Meghan is enjoying life, the royal scandal in Britain is raging on. Keep shining Meghan."

