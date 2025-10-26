King Charles is 'tearful' over Prince Andrew 'mental health', says expert

 
King Charles has a key reason for saving Prince Andrew from parliament

Eleen Bukhari
October 26, 2025

King Charles is accused of protecting Prince Andrew under bizarre reasoning.

His Majesty, who has let his younger brother take charge of his fate and denounce his Royal titles, is saving defamed Andrew from the wrath of a parliamentary decision.

Royal expert Emily Andrews notes: "This line from Buckingham Palacethat the King doesn't want to take up Parliament's time, doesn't want to make a fuss, is a smokescreen, because actually it could be done very easily."

Meanwhile, author Omid Scobie adds: "One all-too-human family complication that the King apparently has a blind spot for is the shameful burden of Prince Andrew.”

"Understandably, he cares for his brother," Scobie wrote, "so much so that a close source said that during the most heightened moments of Andrew's downfall, Charles was tearful over fears for the shamed duke's mental health."

