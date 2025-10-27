Kate Middleton, Prince William want Prince Andrew decision 'before next week'

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not watn to move next to Prince Andrew.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are preparing to move into their 'forever home' at the Forest Lodge, want their defamed unlce out of the the Royal Lodge.

An unnamed source told the Daily Mail: “Catherine shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge while Prince Andrew is still in it.

“William wants him gone before they start to move in next week.

“It’s not about what Andrew doesn’t want to do anymore. It’s about what he’s going to be told to do.”

Another source told the paper last night: “Them going into Adelaide Cottage was never the plan.

“But they were forced to because Prince Andrew wouldn’t shift," he noted.

Hilary Fordwich said Andrew "is moving out of Royal Lodge,"

The royal expert said, "In consideration of King Charles III’s visit to Rome, and not wanting any Prince Andrew reports of a move out to dominate press coverage, this was not previously announced.

"In terms of where he’ll go, probably in the Scottish highlands, rather remote."