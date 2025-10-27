Source exposes Victoria Beckham's take on 'As Ever' owner Meghan Markle

Following monumental success here is what Victoria Beckham feels about Meghan Markle

Victoria Beckham has a lot of views pertaining to Meghan Markle, and some of them have just come to light.

Everything has been shared by a well placed source that is close to the Beckham family.

According to their findings, her docuseries seems to not only have rubbed Meghan the wrong way, given her own comparisons with the fashion mogul, but it seems Victoria carries a similar sentiment.

According to RadarOnline, “Victoria's not giving Meghan a second thought. She's incredibly proud of what she's built and isn't interested in revisiting old tensions.”

“The Beckhams have long moved past that friendship – this is Victoria's time, and she's not letting anyone take the spotlight away from her.”

A Hollywood source has also chimed in and says, “Victoria has Netflix completely captivated. She's achieved what Meghan's been aiming for – a real, grounded success story. Meghan's still chasing that sense of authenticity, while Victoria doesn't have to force it. She's effortlessly relatable, and that's what makes her stand out.”

Similarly a friend has also since spoken out and adds that “Meghan can see how naturally Victoria earns respect – she's built a thriving brand, kept her marriage strong, and stayed out of controversy.”

“That's the kind of seamless reinvention Meghan always wanted. Now she's having to watch Victoria pull it off instead,” they said before signing off.