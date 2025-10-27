 
Prince Andrew instructed staff ‘they were there to serve, not question'

Prince Andrew’s behaviour towards staff is laid bare by insiders

Eleen Bukhari
October 27, 2025

Prince Andrew’s unjust demands towards the staff of Royal Lodge have turned heads.

The former Duke of York treated his staff on an inhumane level, says Andrew Lownie in his new book,’Andrew and Fergie - Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.’

It is revealed that Andrew told his staff they were "there to serve and not to question his actions"

The Duke also wanted maids climb four floors of stairs to open the curtains of his room.

This comes as expert Phil Dampier claims Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is broken by his scandalous association to sec offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He said : "I'm told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown," adding, "I can reveal her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK."

to Woman's Day, the expert added: "Sarah is in a bad way and it's hardly surprising. She needed support and Jane has been there for her when she needed it. She and Andrew know they are to blame but they still feel they are now being kicked mercilessly when they are down. It’s difficult to see what the future holds."

