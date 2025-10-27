Prince Andrew makes rare ask from King Charles: ‘How about Harry's old home?'

Prince Andrew has just agreed to a major royal transition

Right after agreeing not to use his royal titles or honours in a public setting, a friend claims Prince Andrew has made a different request of King Charles and it involves Prince Harry.

The news has been shared by The Sun and according to their findings a major deal has been struck between the brothers, a house for a house.

For those unversed, Prince Andrew has been taking up residence in Royal Lodge since he signed the lease on the day of his wedding. However, with the 30-bedroom property now becoming a topic of debate among others, he is rumored to have requested a place to live.

According to the outlet, while Prince Andrew has requested the use of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home Frogmore Cottage, he has requested that Sarah Ferguson be moved to Adelaide Cottage, where the Prince and Princess of Wales are slated to move from, next month, into Forest Lodge.

Per his pal while the request has been submitted, “No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet.”

“Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands,” they also said. “He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up.”

In addition “if he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage,” they concluded by saying.

For those unversed with the circumstances behind this move still, it involves Prince Andrew’s late sex abuse accuser who passed away in April of 2025, but her memoir dropped posthumously as of October of this year detailing shocking allegations about their intimate encounters and other details.

However, experts have a different view. In one piece for the Observer, former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said, "the royals will be desperate to resolve the Andrew question. From their perspective, the ideal outcome of this, their fourth attempt in six years, would be for Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (his ex-wife, who still lives with him) to move to private accommodation involving no taxpayer money and for the lodge to be rented by a non-royal."