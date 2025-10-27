Khloe Kardashian melts hearts with new texts from Rob

Khloe Kardashian drops emotional messages from Rob

Khloe Kardashian revealed touching text messages she exchanged with brother Rob Kardashian.

The reality star took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of her sweet text exchange with her younger brother.

The candid snap is featured in Khloe's October dump which she uploaded on Friday October 24.

"I'm not... Thank you so much," the conversation began with Rob's message.

The Khlouds founder responded with two pink hearts emoji, to which Rob replied with a teary eye emoji, and expressing his love for Khloe, writing, "I love you."

Khloe also responded with love, writing, "I love you!"

The exchange closed in the picture with Rob's blue and pink heart emojis.

In the picture it can be seen that Khloe has named Rob's contact with "My A1 From Day1" and set a throwback snap from their childhood as his profile picture.

It is not clear exactly when the conversation occurred.

This came days after Rob made a much awaited return to his family's reality show, The Kardashians season seven.

In the first episode of the show, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was gathered at Kris Jenner's iconic cold Eldorado Meadow house for the last time for dinner before it gets sold.

Khloe said in a confessional, addressing fan's worries regarding Rob, she said, "'ob is doing well. He's alive. The conspiracies run wild. One of the main ones is that he lives with me. He's in our shadows and we don't want to have him around."

She added, "He's not some miserable person that lives under a bridge."

It is pertinent to mention that Rob last appeared in his family's shows, Keeping Up with Kardashians, back in 2016.