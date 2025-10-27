Aimee Lou Wood's father admits his addiction ‘destroyed' her childhood

Aimee Lou Wood’s father recalls being a bad role model in her childhood

The father of White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has opened up about the chaos his drug and alcohol addiction brought into his family’s life.

Mike Wood, 66, revealed on his new podcast Woody Unscripted that his years of drinking and cocaine use nearly killed him and deeply affected his daughters, Aimee-Lou and Emily.

Advertisement

“I’ve made many amends and apologies over the years and I am sorry for the stuff that happened,” he said.

“During their first few years, I was a very poor role model. But my recovery—over 20 years now—has maybe encouraged them to be open about their own emotional challenges.”

Wood said his downward spiral began in the 1980s, fueled by heavy partying and “drinking, gambling, the whole shebang.” At one point, he suffered a fractured skull in a drunken brawl and later suffered a breakdown at the 1990 World Cup, where he contemplated suicide.

“I don’t know why I didn’t do it. Maybe because my mum and dad would be upset. That was the most desperate time in my life.”

After being admitted to a psychiatric hospital, Wood eventually entered rehab, crediting alcoholism expert Clare Kennedy with saving his life.

Now sober for 22 years, he’s reconciled with Aimee-Lou and Emily, calling them “amazing” and “honest” about their struggles.

Aimee-Lou, 31, has previously said her difficult childhood and body image battles pushed her toward acting.

“People like me get into acting because it helps you express yourself—or gives you a shield from bad things,” the Sex Education star told The Guardian.