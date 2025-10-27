Jon Stewart breaks silence on plans for ‘The Daily Show'

Jon Stewart reveals what he intends to make happen for ‘The Daily Show’

Host Jon Stewart has been in the middle of some major changes happening to his parent company Paramount Skydance, and has just revealed what he hopes to get out of it.

This conversation has taken place during his appearance at a magazine festival with The New Yorker‘s David Remnick.

In the midst of it, when asked by the editor Stewart admitted, “We’re working on staying. Look, the other thing to remember is it’s not as clear cut as all that … They’ve already done things that I’m upset about. “

But, he also added “then if I had integrity, maybe I would stand up and go, ‘I’m out.’ Or maybe the integrity thing to do would be to stay in it and keep fighting in the foxhole. You don’t compromise on what you do, and you do it until they tell you to leave.”

According to a report by Deadline this decision has come not even a year after he was revealed to have extended his deal through to 2025 as well.

Similarly, his decision also comes after The Tonight Show’s suspension and reinstatement, which its broadcast dubs a ‘financial’ move but the host itself, Jimmy Fallon and others call a political move, given the overt criticism of US President Donald Trump.

At the time of the suspension Stewart is also said to have gone through an emergency taping of his own show where he was “patriotically obedient” to the present in a bid to remain on air.

“We have another fun, hilarious, administration-compliant show,” he said of that moment. “Coming to you tonight from the real shithole, the crime-ridden cesspool that is New York City. It is a tremendous disaster like no one’s ever seen before. Someone’s National Guard should invade this place, am I right?”