Bindi Irwin recalls hilarious 'DWTS' mishap with Derek Hough

Bindi Irwin gets candid on DWTS days with Derek Hough

Bindi Irwin looked back at her time at the floor of the Dancing with the Stars with her partner Derek Hough.

The 27-year-old TV personality gushed over Hough while presenting him with the Innovator Award at the 2025 Dancers Against Cancer Gala of the Stars in Los Angeles.

The wildlife conservationist called her former dancing partner one of the most remarkable people she has ever known, and noted that he is going to be "the most wonderful dad."

It is pertinent to mention that dance pro and his wife Hayley Erbert are all set to welcome their first child.

Bindi began, "I first met Derek 10 years ago when we won season 21 of Dancing with the Stars together. I had absolutely no dance experience. I had never even worn high-heeled shoes, so I pretty much fell on my face like a baby giraffe."

"I don't know if anyone's seen a baby giraffe before, but boy, they fall on their face a lot when they're born," she joked.

Bindi went on to recall, "But because of Derek's kindness, determination, and unparalleled, very patient teaching skills, we took the [mirrorball trophy] home, and Derek continues to inspire the world with his storytelling through dance."

She added that Hough "the most deserving person" for the Innovator Award because of "his relentless pursuit of excellence, his influence on a new generation of performers, and his unwavering belief in the power of dance to heal, inspire and unite."

This came after Derek revealed that he is expecting his first child with partner Erbert on July 22, via Instagram.

Irwin commented on his post, penning, "Congratulations!!!!! Hugs from our entire family," along with heart emoji.