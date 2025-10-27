 
Theo Rossi spills real inspiration behind his new film 'Shell Game'

Theo Rossi opened up about his dream come true film

Geo News Digital Desk
October 27, 2025

Theo Rossi reveals why directing 'Shell Game' means so much

Theo Rossi is gushing over his milestones in Hollywood.

During a recent appearance at Clarins' Golden Hour Event the 50-year-old actor and director candidly spoke about his work leading up to his first directorial role in the upcoming movie, Shell Game.

“I've produced my last six films. I've been writing, a few films that I wrote have just come out and, now, this was kind of the next step,” Rossi told People. “I started from under the bottom in this business as an extra, commercials."

Rossi went on to say, “I've been doing this for a long time now, and directing was always kind of where I wanted to end up, so I guess, in some weird way, I'm almost there. So it'll be really cool. I'm really excited about how it's all coming together.”

Sharing insights into his new heist movie he revealed that the script of the film is inspired by a thriller from 1995.

“One of my favorite movies of all time, if not top three, is a movie called Heat by Michael Mann, with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino and Val Kilmer, and a million other great actors,” Rossi shared.

Rossi further gushed over his love for crime-thriller films, adding, "I just love exploring the underworld. It's something I grew up in and I like... Because when you're doing a heist in that high-tension situation, relationships are really tested. So I like to see who people really become under pressure."

