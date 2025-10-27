Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis may not have traditional royal roles

Although Prince George will become a king in future, his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not have traditional royal roles.

This has been said by King Charles former royal butler Grant Harrold while speaking to the Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Advertisement

He said the way the royal family does things will change over time.

Grant Harrold believes, “There will be a high demand on the children, because their workload will be increased. But the royal family may not be carrying out quite the same responsibilities by the time they are old enough.”

He went on saying there may be brand endorsements or more support for organizations, with them being seen as celebrities or even taking on that “influencer role”.

“It might not be the same as old-fashioned visits with cutting ribbons and visiting important figures. I’m sure that will still be part of it, but I think it will evolve a lot, and I think their roles will be quite full on for them because it will be a different era of the royal family and a bit unpredictable,” Harrold added.

The former royal aide continued, “I think [Charlotte and Louis] could pursue a career outside of being a full-time working royal."

He further said Prince William and Kate Middleton will ‘support’ them.