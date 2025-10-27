Prince Andrew doesn't realize damage he's doing to monarchy

Prince Andrew accused of ignoring the harm he’s caused the royal family

Prince Andrew is being criticized for not understanding how much harm his actions have caused the royal family, a new report has revealed.

Despite repeated warnings from King Charles to stay out of the public eye, the former Duke of York is not listening.

Palace sources told Radar Online the King was angry to see his brother smiling at recent family events, including the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, while others appeared tense.

"It's as if Andrew has no idea how much damage he's causing. The King was livid. He's pleaded with his brother to stay out of the spotlight, but Andrew ignores him,” a senior palace source said.

They added, “For Charles, it's devastating – he's spent his entire life preparing for his time on the throne, only to watch his family fall apart while he's battling cancer. Privately, he's admitted it feels like it could destroy him if it carries on."

As anti-monarchy campaigners push for a full investigation into Andrew’s ties to Epstein, the King is reportedly at a loss over what more he can do.