What did Harvey Weinstein say about Meghan Markle?

Harvey Weinstein and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is often targeted by critics for one reason or another, no matter what she does.

False stories about the Duchess of Sussex being called the "Yacht Girl" and morphed photos of her with Prince Andrew have long been circulated in order to tarnish her image.

She has not publicly commented on widely circulated conspiracy theories, but it's been observed by royal watchers and activists that she's been targeted in coordinated online hate campaigns.

Recently, when Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson surrendered their royal titles over controversies involving late sex offender Jeffery Epstein, Meghan's haters started posting about her alleged links to former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein .

Numerous social media posts and a YouTube video uploaded recently once against tried to imply that she had links with Weinstein before her royal life began.

Her name was mentioned with Harvey Weinstein after a royal reporter claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has been offered the role of ambassador of Soho House.

It has also been claimed that she allegedly attended Weinstein parties at Soho House in early 2010.

But there is no verified evidence that Harvey Weinstein ever mentioned the wife of Prince Harry in his interviews or public records.