Firm warned as Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson push for two royal homes

Royal expert warns King Charles as Prince Andrew demands Frogmore Cottage and Sarah Ferguson seeks her own home

F. Quraishi
October 28, 2025

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are under fire after reports claimed they want two separate homes when they move out of Royal Lodge.

The former Duke and Duchess of York are said to be in negotiations with the monarch as pressures build on the royal family to remove the couple from the 30-room mansion.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said that the idea “beggars belief,” saying it would be a mistake for Charles to agree to what she called a “brazen demand.”

She added that Andrew and Fergie seem out of touch with public opinion, especially given criticism over Andrew’s past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

"I think it would be a serious mistake if the King and the Palace agreed to such a brazen demand,” the expert said.

They continued, "You have to ask yourself whether Andrew and Sarah are completely deaf to public opinion.

“There is genuine outrage from the public and, indeed several prominent members of Parliament about the fact that they have lied about their friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Bond further shared, "And yet they seem to think they are entitled to not just one, but two, magnificent homes in the extremely royal surroundings of Windsor Great Park, almost in the shadow of the Castle itself.

"It is an audacious demand —and one that the Palace should outright reject. Andrew and Sarah are grown-ups with their own money and resources. They should be made to fend for themselves and not rely on the King and the goodwill of the Crown Estate."

