King Charles to take another decision as Prince Andrew requests new home

Prince Andrew is in talks to leave Royal Lodge after giving up Duke of York title

By
F. Quraishi
October 28, 2025

Prince Andrew eyes Harry, Meghan’s former home after leaving Royal Lodge

King Charles is set to make another decision as Prince Andrew has requested to move him into Frogmore Cottage.

Amid reports that the former Duke of York is in negotiation talks with the monarch, a source has revealed that Andrew wants to be relocated to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former residence.

According to GB News, Andrew had declined the offer in 2023 to take Frogmore Cottage in place of Royal Lodge when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to vacate.

But now the “disgraced” royal is said to be interested in the property as he prepares to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge, his long-time home on the Windsor estate.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is eyeing Adelaide Cottage, currently occupied by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking on the matter, a friend of the Andrew and Fergie said, "Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands.

"He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up,” they continued.

"If he must go, then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage. Incredibly, Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage."

