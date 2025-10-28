 
Prince Andrew's desire for Frogmore sparks calls for him to go abroad

Prince Andrew urged to move abroad as he demands two houses in order to move out of Royal Lodge

Geo News Digital Desk
October 28, 2025

Prince Andrew has been told that he should consider leaving the UK entirely and move as far away as possible from the royal family.

Recently, it was reported that the “disgraced” royal and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson demanded two separate royal homes as pressure build on King Charles to remove them from Royal Lodge.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond suggested that Andrew should move abroad as rumours heat up he is being offered a Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Bond told The Mirror that Frogmore Cottage, which was offered to Andrew after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to vacate the property but was rejected by him, has now suddenly become desirable.

Meanwhile, Fergie wants Prince William and Kate Middleton’s soon-to-be-vacated Adelaide Cottage.

"All of a sudden, Frogmore Cottage – which has been repeatedly rejected by Andrew - has apparently become desirable,” she said.

The expert added, "But, with its five bedrooms and £2.4 million makeover (paid for in the end by Harry and Meghan) it’s not enough for the disgraced couple.

“Sarah, it seems, now wants her own place and has reportedly settled on William and Catherine’s soon-to-be-vacated home, Adelaide Cottage.

"Andrew is reported to have been offered the use of a plush Palace in Abu Dhabi, with all the trappings of royalty that he so hankers after. Most people would think that the further away from the UK he goes, the better."

