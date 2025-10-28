King Charles told Prince Andrew is ‘completely deaf' by public view

King Charles is urged not to give any more leeways to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The former couple, that have demanded two house in replacement of The Royal Lodge, should not be entertained by His Majesty

The former BBCroyal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror : "I think it would be a serious mistake if the King and the Palace agreed to such a brazen demand.

“You have to ask yourself whether Andrew and Sarah are completely deaf to public opinion. There is genuine outrage from the public and, indeed several prominent members of Parliament about the fact that they have lied about their friendship with Jeffrey Epstein,” she adds.

"And yet they seem to think they are entitled to not just one, but two, magnificent homes in the extremely royal surroundings of Windsor Great Park, almost in the shadow of the Castle itself.

"It is an audacious demand —and one that the Palace should outright reject. Andrew and Sarah are grown-ups with their own money and resources. They should be made to fend for themselves and not rely on the King and the goodwill of the Crown Estate,” she notes.