Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley's ‘cute' chemistry silences doubts

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley’s love story was ‘always real’

Despite Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's "different" personalities, their bond has grown so strong that their relationship has now entered a harmonious phase.

As per a recent report by People, the country singer and the Austin star are still going strong as they hit six months since they made their romance public.

Advertisement

"They've been together for more than six months now. Despite the skepticism, it was always real from the beginning. And they're going strong," a source told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that Hurley and Cyrus revealed their relationship in April via Instagram on Easter Holiday.

"They're very different, but it works. They're so cute together," the insider close to Hurley continued.

"It's the kind of connection that surprises people but makes perfect sense when you spend time with them. Liz's very happy," the tattler added.

The pair first met in 2022 at the set of a Christmas movie, were first romantically linked after the Achy Breaky Heart singer's divorce from his third wife.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Hurley gushed over Cyrus, calling him "fabulous."

“Billy Ray is fabulous. We’re very happy, very happy,” she praised.

While the country singer also called Hurley and her son Damian's presence in his life as a blessing.

“It’s great that God brought [Elizabeth and her son] into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy," he said during an appearance on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show in April.