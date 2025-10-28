 
Princess Anne knights cricketer James Anderson at Windsor Castle

England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson receives royal recognition from the Princess Royal

October 28, 2025

King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne's latest royal engagement

Anne, the Princess Royal awards knighthood to England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson on Tuesday.

At Windsor Castle on October 28, 2025, Anne celebrated James' career that has redefined English cricket.

On behalf of King Charles, the official Instagram handle of the royal family acknowledged the ceremony.

Sharing photos from the ceremony, the statement in caption read, "Congratulations to everyone who received their honours from The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle today!"

"Recipients included Sir James Anderson, who was made a Knight Bachelor for Services to Cricket," it read further.

Royal and sports fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for James Anderson. One user wrote, "Fantastic! Congratulations to Jimmy Anderson."

Another user wrote for Princess Anne, "The Princess Royal looks wonderful," adding, "Congratulations to all those who received honours!"

"Congratulations bro really happy for you," the third comment read.

The first photo showed Princess Anne, sister of King Charles shaking hands with James Anderson. Meanwhile, the next photo showed James Anderson proudly showing his prestigious royal honour.

