Belgian Queen flaunts 'White Privilege' over Queen Camilla during Vatican visit

Queen Camilla's black dress raised some eyebrows as she accompanied King Charles to the Vatican

Abdul Hafeez
October 28, 2025

Belgian royals, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, visited the Vatican for a private audience with Pope Leo, five days after UK's King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla met the pontiff.

According to the local media, The royal couple were received in the San Damaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before meeting the Pope to discuss humanitarian issues, social challenges and the ongoing importance of faith in public life.

The royal family shared multiple photos of the king and queen's meeting with the pope. 

Royal fans couldn't help noticing that Queen Mathilde wore a while outfit and a headscarf during the meeting, just days after Queen Camilla's black dress, especially headscarf sparked reactions on social media.

The Belgian queen wore a white dress because only a handful of royal women are given special permission to wear white around the pope in a tradition known as "il privilegio del bianco," or "the privilege of the white." 

The honor is exclusively extended to designated Catholic queens and princesses.

A report in people.com said last week that The group currently includes Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Letizia of Spain, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Princess Marina of Naples, the former Queen Sofia of Spain and the former Queen Paola of Belgium.

