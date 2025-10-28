Will King Charles agree to 'extremely greedy' Prince Andrew, Sarah's demands

A royal expert has dubbed Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson ‘extremely greedy’ after they demanded two separate homes for them in return of vacating the Royal Lodge.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Richard Fitzwilliams also reflected on Sarah and Andrew’s relationship, saying “it's symbiotic”

Advertisement

The royal expert said, “The relationship between them, as I've always seen, it's symbiotic in a sense. Remember the fake Sheikh scandal when Sarah Ferguson was trying to sell access to Andrew for £500,000?

“It's lucrative for both of them to be together. The point is that this has been an arrangement of convenience to enable them to live at a certain level.”

Richard Fitzwilliams added, “They've kept that facade up very well. My feeling is, that it was because they are extremely greedy. I think the problem was, they desired a certain lifestyle, and this was the main way to get it.”

He further explained, “This arrangement has gone on since 2008 because it was mutually advantageous, but the point is... she's always has particularly traded on being the world's happiest divorced couple.”’

About their demands, the royal expert said if Sarah and Andrew think that having two homes - is likely to solve things, “they're still living in a rather weird fantasy world.”

About King Charles response to Sarah and Andrew’s demands, the royal expert said “the King I'm sure won't agree to.”