Sarah Ferguson's THIS move could land King Charles in hot water

King Charles on edge over Sarah Ferguson's next move

King Charles is reportedly concerned about Sarah Ferguson following into the footsteps of his son Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

After stripping of their royal title, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are reportedly set to leave the Royal Lodge, especially due to the continues pressure surrounding their links to Jeffrey Epstein.

According GB News report, an insider shared that Charles is worried of Ferguson's next move. "The King is a kind man but his patience has been pushed to the limit."

"However, the last thing he also wants is another "Spare" [the vitriolic memoir brought out by his own son, Prince Harry, in 2023]," the source added, referring to the Duke of Sussex's memoir in which he made some shocking allegations against the royal family members.

Moreover, if Ferguson leaves the royal lodge she has nowhere to go. "The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no one to go with [if Andrew loses Royal Lodge]," the source said. "Her future is hanging in the balance."

On the other hand, she is set to release a fictional book, but "fears the scandal has fatally damaged her own business interests, including a number of new fictional books that are due to come out."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are parents of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Prince Andrew earlier, announcing his exit from the royal titles and honours.