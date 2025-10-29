Prince William asserts control as future king to protect monarchy from scandals

Prince William determined to streamline monarchy, curb non-working royals’ influence

Prince William is taking a hard stance with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as he pushes for them to leave Royal Lodge amid ongoing controversies.

Meanwhile, the potential future of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s royal titles hangs in the balance with reports suggesting that William wants to take them away too.

Advertisement

William had Andrew’s Duke of York and HRH titles suspended following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Now, sources told Radar Online that the Prince of Wales is determined to streamline the monarchy by removing non-working royals with formal titles, which includes Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles.

The insider shared that William and Kate Middleton have stepped into a commanding role due to King Charles’ ill health.

They are said to be choosing to prioritize royal family’s reputation as the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew continues to grow.

"It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn’t have the strength because of his illness,” a friend of the Prince said.

They shared, “William is understanding of his father’s situation," adding, "William won’t be afraid to take the next step."