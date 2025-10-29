 
Geo News

Prince William asserts control as future king to protect monarchy from scandals

Prince William sets boundaries for royal family amid fallout from Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein ties

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 29, 2025

Prince William determined to streamline monarchy, curb non-working royals’ influence
Prince William determined to streamline monarchy, curb non-working royals’ influence

Prince William is taking a hard stance with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as he pushes for them to leave Royal Lodge amid ongoing controversies.

Meanwhile, the potential future of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s royal titles hangs in the balance with reports suggesting that William wants to take them away too.

Advertisement

William had Andrew’s Duke of York and HRH titles suspended following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Now, sources told Radar Online that the Prince of Wales is determined to streamline the monarchy by removing non-working royals with formal titles, which includes Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles.

The insider shared that William and Kate Middleton have stepped into a commanding role due to King Charles’ ill health.

They are said to be choosing to prioritize royal family’s reputation as the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew continues to grow.

"It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn’t have the strength because of his illness,” a friend of the Prince said.

They shared, “William is understanding of his father’s situation," adding, "William won’t be afraid to take the next step."

Advertisement
The Palace addresses claims they had a hand in prompting Prince Andrew's behavior
The Palace addresses claims they had a hand in prompting Prince Andrew's behavior
Beatrice, Eugenie face awkward festive season amid Andrew, Fergie scandal
Beatrice, Eugenie face awkward festive season amid Andrew, Fergie scandal
Kate Middleton ‘deeply disappointed' as Andrew, Fergie refuse to quit Royal Lodge
Kate Middleton ‘deeply disappointed' as Andrew, Fergie refuse to quit Royal Lodge
Sarah Ferguson feels trapped at Royal Lodge as tensions with Prince Andrew grow
Sarah Ferguson feels trapped at Royal Lodge as tensions with Prince Andrew grow
'Horrified' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'may never trust' Sarah Ferguson, Andrew again
'Horrified' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'may never trust' Sarah Ferguson, Andrew again
Prince Andrew's belief against King Charles grows: ‘There's a secret plot'
Prince Andrew's belief against King Charles grows: ‘There's a secret plot'
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at war as Epstein scandal tears them apart video
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at war as Epstein scandal tears them apart
Prince Andrew takes major step amid Prince William's ultimatum to Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince Andrew takes major step amid Prince William's ultimatum to Eugenie, Beatrice