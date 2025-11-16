Glen Powell sheds light on his ‘dream' of hosting SNL

 
Eleen Bukhari
November 16, 2025

Glen Powell is opening up about his upcoming SNL gig.

The actor recently admitted that it has been dream to be on the hit show and is really floored by the opportunity.

Speaking at the premiere of his new film ‘The Running Man,’ Glen revealed:

"I’m so excited.”

He noted:"Hosting SNL has been a thing I’ve wanted to do my entire life."

"I've been waiting to be on that stage for as long as I can remember," added the Golden Globe nominee

Earlier, Glen admitted that he is stoked by the work opportunities coming his way, adding that he does not feel tired.

He noted: "As long as I'm getting to make cool things with people I love and collaborate with people I really am excited to team up with, and as long as I can keep doing that and stay in the game, and bring my family along for the ride, I'm super happy. I'm good," the star said.

"Everybody keeps asking me, like, 'Are you tired right now?' And I'm like, 'No, I'm not, ' " continued Powell.

