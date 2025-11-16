 
Geo News

Andrew ‘massage' needs exposed in Jeffrey Epstein emails

Andrew has been exposed in fresh set of emails

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 16, 2025

Andrew has been exposed in a resurfaced email thread.

Advertisement

The former Duke of York is blatantly mentioned in sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s emails, as they spoke about his massage needs

In the January 2015 email, Ghislaine writes: “I have to distance myself from you in a statement too.

“And they need me to say I was not aware of massage w/andrew in my house.”

Epstein replied: “I am on the phone with another attny (sic) getting you an answer.”

Sources who are reviewing this emails, note the information in them is very significant.

One said: “You have to look very carefully at what she says. She doesn’t deny the massage took place.”

“She says she has been told to say that she was not aware that it took place.

“This is going to heap further pressure on Andrew and increase the pressure on him to answer questions,” another added

Advertisement

More From Royals

Glen Powell sheds light on his ‘dream' of hosting SNL
Glen Powell sheds light on his ‘dream' of hosting SNL
How can Andrew ‘avoid' legal charges in Jeffrey Epstein scandal?
How can Andrew ‘avoid' legal charges in Jeffrey Epstein scandal?
Princess Beatrice's husband supports Princess Eugenie as she represents King Charles
Princess Beatrice's husband supports Princess Eugenie as she represents King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's trauma and heartbreak resurfaces
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's trauma and heartbreak resurfaces
Sarah Furguson develops a death wish as she pickles her organs
Sarah Furguson develops a death wish as she pickles her organs
Prince William and Kate Middleton near new milestone despite family setbacks
Prince William and Kate Middleton near new milestone despite family setbacks
Inside Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's relationship woes and one missing detail
Inside Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's relationship woes and one missing detail
King Charles gives a nod to Duchess Sophie's secret mission in Peru
King Charles gives a nod to Duchess Sophie's secret mission in Peru
King Charles, Prince Harry reconnected on monarch's birthday on phone call?
King Charles, Prince Harry reconnected on monarch's birthday on phone call?