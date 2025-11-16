Andrew ‘massage' needs exposed in Jeffrey Epstein emails

Andrew has been exposed in a resurfaced email thread.



The former Duke of York is blatantly mentioned in sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s emails, as they spoke about his massage needs

In the January 2015 email, Ghislaine writes: “I have to distance myself from you in a statement too.

“And they need me to say I was not aware of massage w/andrew in my house.”

Epstein replied: “I am on the phone with another attny (sic) getting you an answer.”

Sources who are reviewing this emails, note the information in them is very significant.

One said: “You have to look very carefully at what she says. She doesn’t deny the massage took place.”

“She says she has been told to say that she was not aware that it took place.

“This is going to heap further pressure on Andrew and increase the pressure on him to answer questions,” another added