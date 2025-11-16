King Charles honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet gesture as he turns 77

King Charles pays tribute to late mom Queen Elizabeth

King Charles has donated more than £50,000 to help repair the roof of his late mother's favourite churches.

After a fundraising campaign was launched to raise funds for St Peter and St Paul Parish Church in West Newton, Norfolk, the monarch is paying out of his own pockets as well.

He gifted the sum of £50,900 via the privy purse last year to the West Newton Roof Fund, according to the church's latest annual financial report, the Mirror reports.

The Grade Two listed church is on the Royal Sandringham Estate, and the late Queen would often attend Sunday services at the chapel before her death in September 2022.

She would make it the final visit of her Christmas holiday during her winter break in Norfolk.

The Queen would also hold an annual prize-giving ceremony for choristers and local primary school children at West Newton village hall on the first Sunday of each February.

The church has previous regal ties as the royal family have previously helped fund its restoration in the 19th Century when it fell into disrepair.

It was almost completely rebuilt in 1881 by architect Arthur Blomfield, but it still retains its 14th-century tower and 15th-century font.

Edward VII, who was then the Prince of Wales, is believed to be the “driving force” its restoration, while his mother Queen Victoria donated the church's organ and the then Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh supplied the choir stalls.

Now, the church needs £200,000 to be fully repaired, and it’s understood that around £78,000 has so far been raised.

The church is also looking at grants that can help fund the most urgent repairs, so they can be started before any further deterioration.

As well as fixing the church roof, there are cracks in the walls that need to be fixed and a programme of planned maintenance to prevent further damage to the stonework.

A notice issued in 2023 by the church said: “Dear Friends, after a recent inspection of the church we have been informed that our church is in urgent need of repair, especially to the roof.”

“It is expected the works will cost in the region of £200,000, a daunting amount, but we are confident with fundraising events and the help of our local and wider communities we will be able to successfully raise these much needed funds,” they added.

“If you would like to save our much loved church please donate to the Help Save Our Church Roof Appeal,” the church’s statement concluded.