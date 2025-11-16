Sarah Furguson fears she will be next as Andrew's life faces risk from ‘shadowy figures'

Sarah Furguson’s petrification turns worse as she and Andrew drift away

Sarah Furguson is currently starting to see the rug being pulled form under her feet it looks like.

News of this has been shared by a well placed insider who recently spoke to RadarOnline.

According to their findings, the ex-couple who still chooses to cohabitate is are “basically strangers now.”

Because while “Andrew spends his time shut away, pacing and mumbling to himself,” Sarah “retreats to her bar or stays in her room.”

According to the same insider, “the only time they come together is for meals, and even then, it's just endless talk about their problems.”

So at Royal Lodge before their move “it's a really grim atmosphere.”

For those unversed, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is currently facing a housing woe as he’s been asked to vacate Royal Lodge, a home he’s shared with Sarah Ferguson even after their split.

However, while the disgraced royal is said to be moving into one of the King’s private properties, not funded by taxpayer pounds, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has not been extended such an offer.

At the moment she is busy preparing private living arrangements for herself and according to a friend “Sarah's petrified she'll get dragged down with everything surrounding Andrew. She's convinced there are shadowy figures keeping tabs on him and fears she could be next. It might sound far-fetched, but she's truly rattled.”