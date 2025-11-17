Jonathan Bailey on why he once believed Hollywood had no place for him

Jonathan Bailey says he grew up unsafe

Jonathan Bailey is getting honest about anxiety, bullying and identity crisis during early years.



The 37-year-old actor, who has been crowned as People's Sexiest Man Alive, reflected on his childhood when he was "really scared" and "alone."

"I felt scared and I felt alone and I felt entirely limited at various points in my life," he confessed to Sky News.

Advertisement

He revealed that he experienced anxiety and was also bullied in school.

"It became clear quite early on that something that was very specific and clear to me about who I was, it wasn't safe and it wasn't celebrated."

As Jonathan plays the love interest in Wicked for both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's roles, he articulated his thoughts that he might not play the role due to his sexuality.

"I thought not only was I not going to be able to play these sorts of parts because of my sexuality, but that I wouldn't be able to do Shakespeare because I didn't go to drama school," he admitted.

Jonathan went on to say, "They're the sort of stories that we need to be reminded of is that actually standing up and being safe enough to be able to say who you really are, and to be vulnerable at that age... these formative years, is inspiring to everyone in the classroom."

As the actor was awarded the Sexiest Man Alive title this year during the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jonathan expressed his emotions, saying that it was "the honour of a lifetime."

"In 2025, I'm sort of thrilled that People magazine have invited someone in, to bestow this honour on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man," he said at the late-night show earlier this month.