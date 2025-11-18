Meghan Markle's disconnect from the real world ridiculed

Meghan Markle’s new venture for As Ever has not received much of a warm welcome for a multitude of reasons.

From its beige aesthetic $64 signature candle no 084, a $42 signature fruit spread gift box with raspberry spread, orange marmalade, and strawberry spread that made it to Oprah’s favorite things, etc, the comments kept coming on social media.

In response to that NewsNation’s Paula Froelich sat down with Kinsey Schofield for her programme and delivered her verdict.

“Nobody has said that she is a great business person; there’s just a disconnect, really,” she started by saying. “Between what’s going on and that cavernous mansion in Montecito.”

This comment has come amid rumors that Kate Middleton is working hard to get Prince Harry back to the UK, and has even gone as far as to urge him to try and rebuild his reputation first.

That news came via well placed sources that spoke to Heat World and according to their findings, “Kate’s tried everything to get William to soften on Harry, and Meghan as well, but there’s just no moving him.”

“Her hands are tied, so in the spirit of being practical, she’s urging Harry to come back without Meghan on his next trip, as proof that he’s his own man and not joined at the hip with his wife.”

According to the insider, she believes it’s the only way he can start rebuilding his reputation in William’s eyes. Kate is trying to keep a bridge open for Harry before it’s too late but it does feel a little insurmountable. William’s anger and mistrust just runs so deep.”