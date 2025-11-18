Princess Beatrice, Eugenie threaten to keep grandkids away from Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson has blown up on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Sarah Ferguson seems to be feeling a lot of feelings when it comes to her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, despite having stood by him through sexual abuse allegations in the past, and her daughters also seem intent on threatening some changes.

News of this has been brought to light by a well placed source that just sat down with RadarOnline.

According to their findings, things are getting bad for the former Duchess, who lost her titles right alongside her ex-husband after his accuser Virginia Giuffre’s tell-all memoir, Nobody’s Girl, came out.

According to the source, “She’s been isolating herself within the Lodge, begging staffers to stay longer because she’s so lonely.”

Furthermore “she’s so angry with Andrew that he’s demanded she be kept away from him, which is upsetting her even more.”

A family friend has also come forward since and claims that even her daughters are starting to get concerned by this behavior.

“They’re worried about their mum and how she’s going to handle this ultimatum,” the pal said referencing the requirement to move out of the Royal Lodge which the former Duchess has stayed in even after her divorce.

But its not sitting well since “she’s always been the one making the decisions” still, that’s “not anymore” and “Beatrice and Eugenie have leverage now.”

However at the same time, “Sarah adores her grandkids and the feeling’s mutual, so it would be devastating for everyone involved if they were to keep them away from her. But on this occasion, if Sarah doesn’t wake up and start pulling her head in a bit, they might be prepared to make that sacrifice.”

A source explained the reasons for this decision and clarified, “they have to if they want to salvage any reputation – for themselves, their husbands, and their kids. They’ve already been tainted by association, and Charles has made it clear there’s only so much patience left.”