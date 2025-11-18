Zara Tindall on 'standby' amid Princess Anne's unpredictable health?

Princess Anne wants her daughter Zara Tindall to be able to continue some of the traditions that are important to her amid her ‘unpredictable’ health.

According to a report by the New Idea, the insiders have claimed “Anne’s health is at the point where it can be unpredictable, so it makes sense to have Zara on standby.”

King Charles sister has been leaning on Zara to help prepare for the Festival of Nine Lessons carol service in London this year, and the understanding is “she’s going to be shadowing her mum’s duties in case she has to step in.”

She has told Zara Tindall that she is going to be assigned additional duties in the new year despite she she does not have a title of Princess.

There are claims Anne opted not to give her daughter and son, Peter Phillips, titles despite Queen Elizabeth offered the honours.

The late Queen had extended the courtesy to Zara and Peter, but Anne had declined.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2020, the Princess Royal had reflected on it saying: “I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think that was probably the right thing to do.”