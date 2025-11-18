‘Emotionally frayed' Meghan Markle breaks down: ‘How about a break?'

Prince Harry sees his fall from grace with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle are falling from grace and atop the pedestal they figured 2025 would be

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently struggling with the reality of what their 20025 has become and insight into their mental health has been brought to light by well placed insiders who just spoke to Heat World.

According to the source, “They had such big plans for 2025 and really believed it would be their breakthrough period, but instead it turned into the year from hell.”

Also, while “they’ve got very few genuine friends to lean on, staff who continue to walk out in droves and their payday possibilities are thin and humbling to say the least.”

That is why “it really has been a year from hell in so many respects, which has left them emotionally frayed and wondering if they’re ever going to catch a break.”

Before signing off the insider also clarified where the Duchess stands in Hollywood, because the role she’s gotten in in the Amazon MGM comedy Close Personal Friends, is ‘more of a cameo than a big time role.’

“Meghan’s having to start again from the ground up as it seems like more of a cameo than a big time role,” the source admits. “Those money-spinning, $15 million gigs are hard to come by these days if you’re George Clooney or Angelina Jolie, never mind a former Suits actress. But make no mistake, this pivot back to acting is her grabbing for a lifeline.”