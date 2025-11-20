 
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor personal risk mounts as he faces subpoena

Geo News Digital Desk
November 20, 2025

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor gets hit with a deadline on Congress call
Royal historian Ed Owens has just spoken out, warns that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor faces a major risk to his personal life, should he move forward and answer US Congress’ call to testify against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Wales Online, he started off by saying, “I think that Andrew's quickest road to some kind of public redemption would be to engage with the American authorities and to shed some light on what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein and what he saw behind closed doors.”

Because as it stands “I think there is an understanding on his part that he is never going to restore his status but he has an opportunity to put the record straight,” he noted.

What the expert did make clear before signing off though is that the decision “would come at some personal risk to Andrew.”

For those unversed all of this comes right after US Democrat Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi spoke to BBC Newsnight and called on Andrew to testify in front of Congress because “I would go so far as to subpoena him.”

He even said, “Come clean. Come before the US Congress, voluntarily testify. Don't wait for a subpoena. Come and testify and tell us what you know.”

