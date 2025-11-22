King Charles THIS decision 'deepened rift’ between Prince William, Harry?

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles, who hates direct confrontation, decision to "stay out" of his sons "quarrels" deepened the rift between Prince William and Harry.

The Woman and Home quoted royal author Robert Jobson reflecting on the "crisis" that engulfed Meghan and Harry, and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royal expert said, "William, worried, yet estranged from Harry, felt unable to approach his brother to defuse the crisis.

"Charles may well have wanted to intervene and knock some sense into his two sons, but he chose to stay out of their escalating quarrels."

The monarch reportedly "hoped that silence might lead to eventual healing", with a close insider adding that he "hates direct confrontation".

The expert said yet, sadly, King Charles optimism that William and Harry would "see the bigger picture" was seemingly misplaced.

The royal expert said "In hindsight, [the King’s] hands-off approach only deepened the rift" between William and Harry.

The royal author’s remarks came amid Prince Harry’s claims in his bombshell memoir Spare that King Charles made a major plea to him and William after Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

The Duke had claimed King Charles stood between his sons "looking up at [their] flushed faces", declaring, "Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery."