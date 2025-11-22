 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shows title means 'everything to her' with new move

Meghan Markle has been dubbed 'deeply uncool' by an expert

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess of Delusion' in savage review

Meghan Markle has been bashed by a royal expert who thinks her latest move was "uncool."

Meghan’s manager announced her as the Duchess of Sussex when the interviewer for her Harper’s Bazaar cover story arrived at her friend’s home.

Interviewer Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote, "We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house."

The move was mocked by fans and experts alike. Now the Daily Mail’s Maureen Callahan has dubbed the mom-of-two the Duchess of Delusion.

She said, "Call her the Duchess of Delusion. In a new cover profile for Harper's Bazaar, in which Meghan Markle claims, yet again, to finally be free to tell her story — we've only heard this every hour, on the hour, since Megxit — we are treated to a tableau like no other."

"So much for Meghan's title meaning nothing," she remarked. "Clearly, it means everything to her — the only thing, aside from her ever-present victimhood, that makes her feel validated. Worthy. Important. What a ridiculous, empty person she is. How deeply uncool."

More From Royals

King Charles THIS decision 'deepened rift' between Prince William, Harry video
King Charles THIS decision 'deepened rift' between Prince William, Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'priority' for next year revealed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'priority' for next year revealed
'Toxic brand' Sarah Ferguson 'has a bleak future in England' after another hammer blow
'Toxic brand' Sarah Ferguson 'has a bleak future in England' after another hammer blow
King Charles takes on one important detail ahead Christmas celebration
King Charles takes on one important detail ahead Christmas celebration
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice issued stark warning: 'Need to be careful' video
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice issued stark warning: 'Need to be careful'
Kate Middleton reveals secret to glamourous blonde look
Kate Middleton reveals secret to glamourous blonde look
Meghan Markle divorce to cause major financial loss for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle divorce to cause major financial loss for Prince Harry
Sir David Beckham shares excitement in new video for King's Foundation
Sir David Beckham shares excitement in new video for King's Foundation
Kris Jenner reacts to Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar photoshoot
Kris Jenner reacts to Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar photoshoot