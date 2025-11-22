Meghan Markle shows title means 'everything to her' with new move

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess of Delusion' in savage review

Meghan Markle has been bashed by a royal expert who thinks her latest move was "uncool."

Meghan’s manager announced her as the Duchess of Sussex when the interviewer for her Harper’s Bazaar cover story arrived at her friend’s home.

Interviewer Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote, "We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house."

The move was mocked by fans and experts alike. Now the Daily Mail’s Maureen Callahan has dubbed the mom-of-two the Duchess of Delusion.

She said, "Call her the Duchess of Delusion. In a new cover profile for Harper's Bazaar, in which Meghan Markle claims, yet again, to finally be free to tell her story — we've only heard this every hour, on the hour, since Megxit — we are treated to a tableau like no other."

"So much for Meghan's title meaning nothing," she remarked. "Clearly, it means everything to her — the only thing, aside from her ever-present victimhood, that makes her feel validated. Worthy. Important. What a ridiculous, empty person she is. How deeply uncool."