Sarah Ferguson sets Palace alarm bells ringing: 'Now it's Fergie's time'

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has set the palace alarm bells ringing as she could cause ‘embarrassment’ for King Charles and other senior royals.

According to a report by the Sun, Eugenie and Beatrice's mother is considering offers for a tell-all TV interview amid ongoing crisis.

The report further says the US channels are said to be willing to pay massive sums to secure what would be her first interview since losing her Duchess of York title, leaving the palace aides worried.

Palace aides are worried at what Sarah may say if she gives a tell-all interview, the sources said.

The insiders said the royals are bound to worry at the prospect “but there’s not much they can do to stop her”.

“There’s a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the family.”

Sarah’s team has received “significant” bids from US channels.

The insider said: “Andrew has had his chances to tell his story. Now it’s Fergie’s time.”

Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down, the report further claims.

“So she’s thinking things over very carefully. She and her team know a televised interview would be make or break for her in terms of salvaging her reputation,” the insider added.