Kate Middleton makes urgent plea for big change in 2026 with statement

Princess Kate is hoping that there will be better change in the coming year as they leave behind fears and grievances behind.

The Princess of Wales, despite her cancer battle had been stepping up in her royal duties, shared that a “significant progress” has been made to combat a key issue but there a lot more that needs to be done.

Kate, who is the patron of The Forward Trust, made a statement to highlight the work of the charity which is focussed on breaking the stigmas surrounding addiction and to support the ones who need help.

To mark the campaign, which is running from 23-30 November for Addiction Awareness Week, she made a plea to show compassion towards those who are struggling.

“Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support,” she said noting that even in 2025, the experiences of people with addiction are “shaped by fear, shame and judgement”.

“This needs to change,” she asserted. “The stigma surrounding those who face addiction allows it to thrive behind closed doors, impacting families and communities, and ultimately ruining lives.”

The princess urged that it was the moment to “show our compassion and love” to help people who are struggling and connect them to the organisation that offer that support. She emphasised that “recovery is hard” but it is possible by showing support the victims and their friends and family.