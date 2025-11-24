Sarah Ferguson makes unexpected career choice to survive money problems

Sarah Ferguson is desperately attempting to find a backup after her career was thrown up in flames as King Charles showed her and ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor the boot.

Andrew and Fergie, who were both stripped off of their royal privileges and honours, are in the process of packing up as they prepare to vacate the Royal Lodge.

The former Duchess of York suffered a massive blow, suggesting the end of her profession as a children’s author, as her upcoming book was reportedly “pulped” by the publisher.

Now that Fergie cannot return to her chosen career path, she is hoping to reinvent herself for a lucrative position with the help of a multimillionaire author.

The mum of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie has supposedly launched “full-scale career salvage mission” as she is “gagging” for a meeting with E.L. James, according to RadarOnline.

Fergie caused an uproar after her grovelling email to Jeffery Epstein was leaked to the public, which tanked her reputation in the public. Charities quickly severed ties with her while publishers reconsidered their partnership with her.

Royal Editor Rebecca English had confirmed Fergie’s new children’s book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along The Way, was “not delayed” but the 10,000 copies were “being pulped” at the “recycling centre”.

Now that children’s books are out of the question, Fergie is looking towards the adult genre with some hope suggesting that Fifty Shades of Grey author has “cracked the code” and she needs to know about it.

“For Sarah, being able to pick her brain isn’t about how to write erotica, it's about survival,” the senior publishing source told the outlet. “She sees James as the blueprint for rising from nowhere and turning it into a global brand.”

Another source suggested that Fergie believes she only had one thing left which is “writing” hence she wants to use it to make real money now that she has been properly ousted from the royal circle.