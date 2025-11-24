King Charles to 'summon' Sarah Ferguson as monarchy faces threat

 
King Charles has been facing back-to-back setbacks in 2025. From health scares to family tensions, the monarch has not been able to take a sigh of relief.

On October 30, the monarch made a historic decision by revoking the royal titles and honours of his disgraced brother Andrew, which also impacted the position of his former sister-in-law, Fergie.

In a stern statement released by Buckingham Palace, the King introduced his brother as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with no royal perks.

Not only that, the ex-couple has been asked to leave the massive Royal Lodge in the coming days. The former Duke of York will be moved to Sandringham in a private accommodation arranged by the King.

But there are details shared about Sarah Ferguson's future whereabouts.

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother has reportedly been "furious" with King Charles, and she could end up penning down a bombshell memoir or tell-all interview.

In conversation with Sky News Australia, a TV presenter, Mark Dolan shared, "She feels that she's been thrown under the bus, that it was Andrew's ill-advised relationship with the disgraced ex-financier, and therefore, she's got the record to set straight."

After several charities and publishers cut ties with her, Sarah "needs the cash, and she may sign a million-dollar deal to spill the beans..."

The news must be alarming for the cancer-stricken monarch, who is seeing it as a threat to his entire reign. 

